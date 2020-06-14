Jerome Carlyle

Died June 12, 2020

Jerome Carlyle, age 78, of Clarkesville, died Friday, June 12. A Drive in Funeral Service was held 3:00 p.m., Sunday, June 14 at the Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel. Interment followed in the Demorest City Cemetery. The family received friends through a "pull through" visitation from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., on the front porch of the funeral home. Arrangements by Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel, Demorest.

