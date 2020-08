Or Copy this URL to Share

Jerry Edward London

Died August 20, 2020

Jerry Edward "Ed" London, age 76 of Gainesville, died Thursday August 20th. Funeral services will be held 11:00a.m. Monday August 24th at the Ward's Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at 1:00 p.m.at the Chattahoochee Baptist Church Cemetery in White County. The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Sunday August 23, 2020 at the funeral home. Arrangements by Ward's Funeral Home, Gainesville.

