Jerry Eugene Cantrell
Died June 18, 2020
Jerry Eugene Cantrell, age 74 of Sautee, died June 18. A celebration of life will be Saturday June 20th at 2:30pm at Barrett Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1-2:30pm Saturday June 20th prior to the service. Arrangements by Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 19, 2020.