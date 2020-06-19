Jerry Eugene Cantrell
1946 - 2020
Jerry Eugene Cantrell
Died June 18, 2020
Jerry Eugene Cantrell, age 74 of Sautee, died June 18. A celebration of life will be Saturday June 20th at 2:30pm at Barrett Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1-2:30pm Saturday June 20th prior to the service. Arrangements by Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Barrett Funeral Home - Cleveland
118 North Brooks Street
Cleveland, GA 30528
(706) 865-3101
