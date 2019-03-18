Sept. 23, 1934-March 17, 2019

Mr. Jerry L. Swaim, age 84, of Flowery Branch passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at The Oaks of Limestone.

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Memorial Park South Funeral Home with a Time of Sharing at 7:00 p.m. Graveside Services will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Valhalla Cemetery in St. Louis County, Missouri. The family will receive friends 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at Shepard Funeral Home, 9255 Natural Bridge Road at I-170, St. Johns, Missouri.

Mr. Swaim was born September 23, 1934 to the late Harold E. & Marie Lee Swaim, Sr. in Bismarck, North Dakota. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Flowery Branch and taught school for 31 years through the Special District of St. Louis County. Mr. Swaim married his loving wife on June 9, 1956 and moved to Flowery Branch in 2002 from St. Louis, Missouri. A wonderful husband, father, grandfather and Christian man, he was very handy with wood-working and mechanics.

Mr. Swaim is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marjorie Baumker Swaim of Flowery Branch; son & daughter-in-law, Mark & Terri Swaim of Lawrenceville; grandchildren, Mark (Stephanie) Swaim, Jr., Zachary Swaim and Noah Swaim; brother, Harold Swaim, Jr. of Warrenton, Missouri; sister, Marie Patricia "Patty" Swaim of Woodson Terrace, Missouri; several nephews; and one niece. He was preceded in death by his son, Jerry Lee Swaim, Jr.; parents; and brothers, Kenneth Swaim and Robert Swaim.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in the name of Jerry Lee Swaim.

Memorial Park South Funeral Home, Flowery Branch. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary