Jerry Neal Cobb

Died August 7, 2020

Jerry Neal "Papa" Cobb, 61, of Cumming, died Friday, August 7th. Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 13, at 1:00 p.m. at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

