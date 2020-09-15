Jesse Holbrook

Died September 12, 2020

Jesse Holbrook, age 79, of Auburn, died Saturday, September 12th. Funeral services were held at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, September 15th, at the Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, Baldwin. Interment followed in the Yonah Memorial Gardens, Demorest. The family received friends at the funeral home from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm, on Monday, September 14th at the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, Baldwin.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store