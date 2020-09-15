1/
Jesse Holbrook
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jesse's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jesse Holbrook
Died September 12, 2020
Jesse Holbrook, age 79, of Auburn, died Saturday, September 12th. Funeral services were held at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, September 15th, at the Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, Baldwin. Interment followed in the Yonah Memorial Gardens, Demorest. The family received friends at the funeral home from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm, on Monday, September 14th at the funeral home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, Baldwin.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel - Baldwin
1370 Industrial Blvd
Baldwin, GA 30511
(706) 778-7123
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved