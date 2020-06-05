Jessie Boyd Bridges, Jr.

Died June 2, 2020

Mr. Jessie Boyd Bridges, Jr., 72, of Murrayville passed away Tuesday, June 2, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center following an extended illness.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Rev. Danny Jones will officiate. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, June 6th from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Born on September 16, 1947 in Abbeville, SC he was the son of the late Jessie Boyd Bridges, Sr. and the late Corrine Hilley Bridges. He was retired from Anixter where he was a technician. Mr. Bridges was a member of Northlake Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Bridges is preceded in death by his father in law and mother in law, James and Mary Hembree; brother in law, Paul Eddy and nephew, Grant Spears.

Mr. Bridges is survived by his wife of 48 years, Barbara Bridges of Murrayville; son and daughter in law, Matthew and Julia Bridges of Lakeland, GA; grandchildren, Cheyenne Bridges, Audrey Bridges both of Lakeland, GA; sister and brother in law, Dianne and Jimmy Spears of Hartwell, GA; sister in law, Leotis Eddy of Dahlonega, GA; brother in law and sister in law, Dean and Sherrie Rowland of Gray, GA; nephews, Greg Spears of Hartwell, GA, Ryan Eddy of Athens, GA; niece, Reagan Rowland of Gray, GA and great niece Landree Eddy of Athens, GA.

The family would like to thank Northeast Georgia Medical Center Hospice for their exceptional care of Mr. Bridges.

In lieu of flowers the family request that you make donations to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131 or to Hospice of Northeast Georgia Medical Center, 2150 Limestone Parkway, Suite 222, Gainesville, GA 30501.

Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.

