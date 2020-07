Or Copy this URL to Share

Jessie Mae Margavich

Died July 12, 2020

Jessie Mae Margavich, age 88 of Gainesville, died Sunday July 12. Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday July 16 at the Lebanon United Methodist Church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday July 15 at the funeral home. Please use social distancing guidelines for everyone's safety. Arrangements by Ward's Funeral Home, Gainesville.

