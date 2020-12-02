Mr. Jewell "Dean" Gilstrap, 85, of Gainesville passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Rev. Darryl Womack will officiate. Interment will follow in Oakwood City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Born on August 6, 1935 in Cleveland, he was the son of the late Fred and Annie Garmon Gilstrap. He was retired from Mayhill Homes, where he drove an 18 wheeler and also won Southeast Driver of the years in 1976. Mr. Gilstrap also drove a tour bus for 11 years, was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of Montgomery Memorial Baptist Church. Dean enjoyed playing the steel guitar, and his musical talents led him to be inducted into the Atlanta Country Music Hall of Fame in 2015.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Gilstrap is preceded in death by his brothers, Harold Gilstrap, Grady Gilstrap; sisters, Geneva Turner and daughter, Dr. Carol Johnson, PHD.
Mr. Gilstrap is survived by his wife of 35 years, Mary Gilstrap of Gainesville; daughters and sons in law, Karen and Jimmy Garmon of Cleveland, Judy and Billy Tuck of Flowery Branch, Linda and Phil Palmer of Lavonia; grandchildren, Ashley Jones of Habersham County, Cresha Hollis of Gainesville, Christian Johnson of Gainesville; brothers and sister in law, Kenneth Gilstrap of Cleveland, Bobby and Virginia Gilstrap of Gainesville; sisters and brothers in law, Dorothy and William Shelnut of Cleveland, Jean and Donald Welborn of Cleveland; step-grandchildren, Keith and Jennifer Pirkle of Oakwood, CMSgt Retired David and Lisa Tuck of Bon Aire, GA, Christy Tuck of TX, Tim and Julie Slater of Gainesville; 13 great-grandchildren and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.