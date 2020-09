Jewell Pritchett

Died September 21, 2020

Jewell Pritchett, age 87 of Lula, died Monday, September 21st. Funeral services are 11 am on Thursday, September 24th at Rock Springs Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Ms. Pritchett will lie in state from 10 am until the service hour on Thursday at the church. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store