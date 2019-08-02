Home

Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home
180 Church Street NE
Marietta, GA 30060
(770) 428-1511
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home
180 Church Street NE
Marietta, GA
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home
180 Church Street NE
Marietta, GA
Jewell S. Coker

Jewell S. Coker Obituary
Jewell S. Coker
August 1, 2019
Jewell S. Coker, of Marietta, GA, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta, with Rev. Don Mason officiating. Interment will follow at Kennesaw Memorial Park Cemetery.
Mrs. Coker is preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Winton C. Coker and her grandson, Roger W. Coker. She is survived by her daughter Nancy R. Joines (Robbie) of Hiram, GA; her son Ronald C. Coker, Sr. (Elaine) of Dawsonville, GA; her son H. Ryan Coker (Robin) of Marietta, GA; and her grandchildren Ronald C. Coker, Jr. (Julie), of Flowery Branch, GA with four great-grandchildren; Rhonda E. Sillesky (John) of Dawsonville, GA with two great-grandchildren; Christy R. Hursey (Andy) of Perry GA with two great-grandchildren and Matthew L. Joines (Sweta) of Roswell, GA.
Mrs. Coker was retired from the Cobb County Tag Office where she served for many years after raising her family. She was a member of Sandy Plains Baptist Church in Marietta, GA. Mrs. Coker will be remembered for her amazing love and care toward her precious Winton, her family and friends. She was a devout Christian and great servant to others in need. She will be missed by many.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Sunday, August 4, 2019 immediately preceding the service. Flowers are appreciated. Historic Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 2, 2019
