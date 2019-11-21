|
|
A celebration of life service to honor Mrs. Jimmie Chandler will be held Thursday, November 21, at 2:00 p.m. at the chapel of Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home. The Rev. Lyman Caldwell, the Rev. Marty Murphy, and the Rev. Danny Spur will officiate. Interment will follow in Dahlonega Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 12:00 p.m. until the service hour at the funeral home. Mrs. Chandler, age 86, of Dahlonega entered into her eternal rest with her Lord and Savior with her family by her side on Tuesday, November 19. She was born on April 27, 1933 to the late Reverend Joseph Edward ""Ed"" and Bertha Grizzle. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Julian Ray Chandler, her stepson Julian Ray Chandler, Jr., her brother Rufe Ed Grizzle, and her brother and sister-in-law JW and Eva Mae Grizzle. Affectionately known as ""Memaw"", Mrs. Chandler's favorite activity was spending time with her family and she was loved beyond description by all of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church for many years and was one of the founding members of the current church. Mrs. Chandler had a heart for the church and a heart to serve the rangers at Camp Frank D. Merrill in Dahlonega. She was joined in that effort by her husband, Julian Ray Chandler, who was a former WWII POW. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law Lee and Sherry Benefield; daughters and sons in-law Cathy and Gerald Gilstrap, and Cindy and Toby Sherrill; grandchildren David and Shannon Benefield, Jamie and Melanie Gilstrap, Johnny and Ericka Gilstrap, Justin Gilstrap, Julianne and Will Purnell, Ashley Worley, and Abbie Sherrill; great-grandchildren Alexandria Benefield, Kerrie Gilstrap, John David Gilstrap, Hunter Gilstrap, Justin Gilstrap, Katherine Gilstrap, Sienna Purnell, Brooklyn Purnell, and Brayden Sherrill; sister-in-law Jean Grizzle; numerous nieces and nephews and her fur baby "Miss Lily". ""I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing."" 2 Timothy 4:7-8 In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mt. Zion Church No. 1, Attn: Josh Murphy, P.O. Box 301, Dahlonega. To share a memory of Mrs. Chandler or a condolence with the family visit andersonunderwood.com Professional services entrusted to Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home of Dahlonega.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 21, 2019