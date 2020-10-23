Jimmie L. Murray, 83, of Gainesville, passed away Thursday October 15, 2020 in Reno, Nevada, following an extended illness. A lifelong resident of Hall County, Mrs. Murray was a retired educator and was a member of Lakewood Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Ruth Buffington Jarrett, husband; William "Bill" Murray, siblings; Donald, Sarolyn and Wilburn Jarrett.
Jimmie is survived by her daughter, Angela Murray of Reno, NV., grandchildren; Audrey, Rogan and Heath Norrell, brothers; DeJuan (Joan) Jarrett and Mike (Kathy) Jarrett all of Summerville, GA., and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation for Mrs. Murray will be Sunday October 25th from 1-2 p.m. at Little & Davenport Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 2 p.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel, the Rev. Marshall Dale will officiate. Interment will follow at Lebanon United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Flowers will be accepted, however memorial contributions may be made to Lebanon Methodist Campground, 1515 Community Way, Gainesville, GA. 30501 c/o Anna Hewell, Treasurer.
