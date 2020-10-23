1/1
Jimmie L. Murray
Jimmie L. Murray, 83, of Gainesville, passed away Thursday October 15, 2020 in Reno, Nevada, following an extended illness. A lifelong resident of Hall County, Mrs. Murray was a retired educator and was a member of Lakewood Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Ruth Buffington Jarrett, husband; William "Bill" Murray, siblings; Donald, Sarolyn and Wilburn Jarrett.
Jimmie is survived by her daughter, Angela Murray of Reno, NV., grandchildren; Audrey, Rogan and Heath Norrell, brothers; DeJuan (Joan) Jarrett and Mike (Kathy) Jarrett all of Summerville, GA., and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation for Mrs. Murray will be Sunday October 25th from 1-2 p.m. at Little & Davenport Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 2 p.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel, the Rev. Marshall Dale will officiate. Interment will follow at Lebanon United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Flowers will be accepted, however memorial contributions may be made to Lebanon Methodist Campground, 1515 Community Way, Gainesville, GA. 30501 c/o Anna Hewell, Treasurer.
Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501 is in charge of arrangements.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Little-Davenport Funeral Home
OCT
25
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Little-Davenport Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Little-Davenport Funeral Home
355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5201
Memories & Condolences
October 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Little Davenport Funeral Home
