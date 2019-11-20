|
|
Mr. Jimmie Ted Minor Sr., age 80 of Cherry Log, formerly of Jackson, & Gainesville, passed away on Wednesday November 13 at his home following an extended illness. Mr. Minor was born on July 16, 1939 in Gainesville, the son of the late Glenn Minor & late Winnifred Lord. Minor. Jimmie had lived in the area for 22 years. He had worked at Union General Hospital & Dr. Alan Sanders' office for 35 years as a Physician Assistant. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting & fishing. He is preceded in death by a son, Jimmie Minor II in 2017. Mr. Minor was of the Baptist faith. Surviving Jimmie is his loving wife & best friend of 18 years, Julie Minor of Cherry Log, two step-children, Blake & Candice Smith of Buford., Andrew Smith of San Francisco, brother and sister-in-law Jack & Peggy Minor of Gainesville, and two grandchildren, Ayden Smith & Jahslyn Smith, many other relatives and friends also survive. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Homestead Hospice in Jimmie's memory. Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the family guest book and send condolences online at mountainviewfuneralhome.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 20, 2019