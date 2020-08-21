Jimmy B. Forrester
Died August 17, 2020
Jimmy B. Forrester, 83, of Gainesville, passed away on Monday August 17, 2020. Jimmy was born June 2, 1937 in Gainesville, to the late Garland and Lillie Myers Forrester.
He retired from the Hall County Sheriff's Department Nov. 1996, after 33 years of service. His favorite things in life were spending time with his wife of 61 years, enjoying time with his children and grandchildren and golfing and was a member of Holly Springs Baptist Church. Jimmy was a resident of Gateway Health & Rehab for the past 4 1/2 years. We would like to express our deep appreciation and thanks to the staff at Gateway Health and Rehab and Pruitt Hospice.
In addition to his parents Jimmy is preceded in death by his brothers, Huel, Verden and Larry Forrester and sister; Omazelle Carter.
Survivors include his wife Nancy Rochelle Forrester, daughters; Cheryl (Randy) O'Kelley-Webb and Patti (Todd) Murrow, grandchildren; Nicki (Jon) Koppenaal-Dubai, Dustin Carter, Joshua (Stasha) McCrary, Jessica (Drew) Miles, Micayla McCrary and McKinley O' Kelley. Great-grandchildren; Cohen Carter, Mary Katherine Koppenaal, Adelyn Carter, Sam Koppenaal and Oliver Miles, sisters; Velva Tribble and Sheila Roberts, brothers; Tex and Emory Forrester, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
A private service for the family was held at Holly Springs Baptist Church on Thursday, August 20, at 4:30 p.m., Pastor Josh Chatham officiated.
In lieu of flowers the requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Research/ BrightFocus Foundation BrightFocus
.
Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501 is in charge of arrangements.