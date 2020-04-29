|
Jimmy D. Haynie
Died April 27, 2020
Mr. Jimmy D. Haynie, age 88, of Gainesville, died Monday, April 27.
Graveside services are scheduled for 2:00 pm Thursday April 30, at Memorial Park Cemetery Gainesville. Reverend Mike Pinson and Reverend Robert Puckett will officiate.
Mr. Haynie was born February 16, 1932, in Barrow County but had resided in Gainesville his adult life. He was a member of Chicopee Methodist Church. He also served in the United States Army during the Korean War.
Mr. Haynie is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Dorothy Johnson Haynie; devoted daughter and son-in-law, Yale and Donise Moore; his pride and joy granddaughters Kelli Spivey (husband Eason) and Maggie Moore; sisters and brother in law, Shirley and Henry Johnson, Karren Brown, Mary Nell Duncan (sister in law), Sandra Phillips.
He is preceded in death by his loving mother, Omie Duncan Wood and brother, Kenneth Duncan.
Flowers are welcome but those who wish may make a donation to Lakewood Baptist Core 3:6 ministry at 2235 Thompson Bridge Road Gainesville, GA 30501
Facebook memorial at ...
Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 29, 2020