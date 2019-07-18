April 10, 1939-July 17, 2019

Mr. Jimmy Gene Hill, age 80, of Clermont, Georgia passed away July 17, 2019 peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 am Friday, July 19, 2019 at Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel with interment to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 pm and 6:00 to 8:00 pm,Thursday, July 18 at the funeral home.

Gene was born April 10, 1939 in Gainesville, Georgia and was the son of the late Andy Hill and Versie (Whitmire) Hill. He was a graduate of North Hall High School and also served in the National Guard. Gene was the owner of the Dari Spot from 1963 to 2008 where he touched so many lives from being their employer to serving them. He was a member of Dewberry Baptist Church Number 1 and lived in the Hall County area for over 60 years. He loved spending time with his family and now that he has gone home to be with his family that has gone on before him to be with the Lord.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Vernon Hill and Billy Hill. He is survived by his loving wife, Patsy (Allen) Hill of Gainesville; daughter, Cindy (Kenny) Rainwater; sons; Brian (Sadie) Hill and David (Pam) Hill; twin sister, June Mooney; grandchildren, Tyler Rainwater, Justin Hunt, Brandon Hill, Lauren Cathey, Kaitlyn Hill, Rusty Evans, Mitchell Hawkins, and Kristin Kochler; great-grandchildren, Ryleigh Townsend, Blakely Townsend and Jeplen Evans.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Hospice of Northeast Georgia Medical Center 2150 Limestone Parkway Suite 222 Gainesville, GA 30501; or Dewberry Baptist Church No. 1 4616 Clarks Bridge Road Gainesville, GA 30506.

Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on July 18, 2019