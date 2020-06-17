Jimmy Joe Beacham
Died June 13, 2020
Jimmy Joe Beacham, age 83, of Cleveland, died Saturday, June 13. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Friday, June 19 at Hillside Chapel Funeral Home in Gainesville. Interment will follow in Hillside Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00 AM until service time. Arrangements by Hillside Chapel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gainesville.
Died June 13, 2020
Jimmy Joe Beacham, age 83, of Cleveland, died Saturday, June 13. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Friday, June 19 at Hillside Chapel Funeral Home in Gainesville. Interment will follow in Hillside Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00 AM until service time. Arrangements by Hillside Chapel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gainesville.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 17, 2020.