J.L. Temple
Died June 24, 2020
J.L. Temple, age 82, of Canton, died Wednesday, June 24. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 27 at 2:00 p.m. at Silver Shoals Baptist Church in Gainesville. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens in Cumming. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 26, 2020.