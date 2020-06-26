J.L. Temple

Died June 24, 2020

J.L. Temple, age 82, of Canton, died Wednesday, June 24. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 27 at 2:00 p.m. at Silver Shoals Baptist Church in Gainesville. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens in Cumming. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

