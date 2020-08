Or Copy this URL to Share

Joan Elizabeth Ledford Fitts

Died August 20, 2020

Joan Elizabeth Ledford Fitts, 59, of Dahlonega, died Thursday, August 20th. Graveside services were held at 3:00 P.M. Sunday, August 23rd at Town Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.The family received friends from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home and again on Sunday until the funeral hour. Arrangements by Barrett Funeral Home of Cleveland.



