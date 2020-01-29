|
Joan F. Jackson, age 91 of Gainesville, died, January 23, following a lengthy illness. She was born November 24, 1929, the only child of the late Mr. and Mrs. Howard L. T. Fuller. A lifetime resident of Gainesville, Mrs. Jackson attended the city schools, and graduated from Gainesville High School in 1947. She graduated from Stephens College in 1949 and attended the University of Georgia. She married Walton Jackson, Jr. on November 5, 1949. while they were students at the University of Georgia. Following his graduation in 1951, they returned to Gainesville to make their home. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Jackson is survived by her husband of 70 years, Felix Walton Jackson, Jr., their children: Susan and Philip Hoffstadter, Decatur, Sally and Richard Nash, Alpharetta., Felix Walton III and Laura Jackson, Athens; and grandchildren: Sarah Joanne Hoffstadter, Joseph Walton Hoffstadter, Nancy Madeleine Jackson, and Felix Walton Jackson IV. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to Eagle Ranch, P.O. Box 7200, Chestnut Mountain, or Good News Clinic, P.O. Box 2683, Gainesville, or to . At Mrs. Jackson's request her remains will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory of Gainesville is in charge of arrangements
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jan. 29, 2020