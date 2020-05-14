Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Joan's life story with friends and family

Share Joan's life story with friends and family

Joan Marion Gateley

Died May 9, 2020

Joan Marion Gateley, age 80, of Clarkesville, died Saturday, May 9. A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Clarkesville at a later date due to present circumstances. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store