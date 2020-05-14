Joan Marion Gateley
Died May 9, 2020
Joan Marion Gateley, age 80, of Clarkesville, died Saturday, May 9. A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Clarkesville at a later date due to present circumstances. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 14, 2020.