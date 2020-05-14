Joan Marion Gateley
Died May 9, 2020
Joan Marion Gateley, age 80, of Clarkesville, died Saturday, May 9. A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Clarkesville at a later date due to present circumstances. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
First Presbyterian Church of Clarkesville
Funeral services provided by
Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens
5495 Highway 197 South
Clarkesville, GA 30523
(706) 754-6256
