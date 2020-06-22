Joan Smith Hawk
1928 - 2020
Joan Smith Hawk
Died June 16, 2020
Joan Smith Hawk, age 92, of Gainesville, died June 16. Mrs. Hawk's wishes were to be cremated. A private family service will be held out of state at a later time. Arrangements by Anderson - Underwood Funeral Home, Dahlonega.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
