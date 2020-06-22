Joan Smith Hawk
Died June 16, 2020
Joan Smith Hawk, age 92, of Gainesville, died June 16. Mrs. Hawk's wishes were to be cremated. A private family service will be held out of state at a later time. Arrangements by Anderson - Underwood Funeral Home, Dahlonega.
Died June 16, 2020
Joan Smith Hawk, age 92, of Gainesville, died June 16. Mrs. Hawk's wishes were to be cremated. A private family service will be held out of state at a later time. Arrangements by Anderson - Underwood Funeral Home, Dahlonega.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 22, 2020.