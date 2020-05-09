Or Copy this URL to Share

Joan (Wilson) Whitmire

Died May 7, 2020

Joan (Wilson) Whitmire, age 81, of Jefferson, died Thursday, May 7. Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 9, at the Oconee Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home, Inc., Jefferson.

