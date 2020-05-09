Joan (Wilson) Whitmire
Died May 7, 2020
Joan (Wilson) Whitmire, age 81, of Jefferson, died Thursday, May 7. Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 9, at the Oconee Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home, Inc., Jefferson.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 9, 2020.