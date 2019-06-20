Aug. 31, 1940-June 18, 2019

JoAnn Chambers Banks passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, following an extended illness. She was loved dearly by her family and will be missed beyond measure.

She was born August 31, 1940 in Homer, Georgia. JoAnn was the youngest daughter of the late Walter Charles and Margaret Elizabeth Chambers. At the age of four her family moved to Belton, Georgia where she grew up attending Lula School. Following graduation from Banks County High School, Joann graduated from the Terrel Beauty School located in downtown Gainesville, Georgia.

She was of the Christian faith throughout her life, a member of First Baptist Church Lula, Georgia for many years. For the last 19 years a member of the First Baptist Church of Gainesville.

She was employed by the Hall County School System followed by the Georgia Department of Corrections, and retired from the State of Georgia in the 2000.

JoAnn was devoted to her family and never placed any priority above caring for those she loved most. She had a true love of books and reading.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, William Newton (Billy) Banks, and sister, Olivia Chamber Grahl Newton.

Survivors include her son, William Bartley (Bart) Banks, Lula; daughter, Jennifer Lynne Banks Allen and her husband Jack D. (Jackie) Allen of Gainesville; grandson, Johnathan (John) Banks Allen of Gainesville; granddaughter, Ansley Elizabeth Allen; sister, Robbie Chambers Smith of Monroe, Georgia.

The family extends sincere appreciation for the exceptional care provided through the years by Dr. Thomas G. Murray.

A graveside service will be held Friday, June 21, 2019, 11:30 am with Dr. Bill Coates officiating. The family will receive visitors at Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel from 10:00 am to 11:00 am prior to the graveside service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Ministry of Caring, First Baptist Church Gainesville, 751 Green Street, Gainesville, Georgia or to Love Light, 743 Spring Street Gainesville, GA 30501.

Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements.

