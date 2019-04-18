Home

Flanigan's Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
(770) 932-1133
Joann Duncan Garner

Joann Duncan Garner Obituary
April 2, 1939-April 17, 2019
Mrs. Joann Duncan Garner, age 80, of Oakwood, GA passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy E. Garner, and daughter, Connie Garner Tatum. Mrs. Garner is survived by daughter, Debbie Small, Maysville, GA; sons, Timothy Eugene Garner and Scott James Garner, both of Oakwood, GA; eight grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Terry White, Buford, GA; brother, Roy Duncan, Buford, GA; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Mrs. Garner was born on April 2, 1939 in Buford, GA. She received her education from Sugar Hill School, and she was retired from Friendship Learning Center. Mrs. Garner was a member of Roanoke Baptist Church in Cumming, GA.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Clark and Rev. Martin officiating. Interment will follow at Roanoke Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 19 at the funeral home.
Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 18, 2019
