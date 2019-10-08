|
Joanne Sosebee Smallwood, 88, of Fayetteville passed away Saturday, October 5, at her home at Azalea Estates Assisted Living.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Rev. J.D. Sosebee, Jr. and Rev. Don Sansbury and Bishop Charles Hanson will officiate. Interment will follow in Union Grove Congregational Holiness Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Born on September 7, 1931, she was the daughter of the late J.D. Sosebee, Sr. and Willonelle (Doster) Sosebee. She was retired from Sears and Roebuck, where she was a secretary. Mrs. Smallwood was a member of Living Waters Congregational Holiness Church.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Smallwood is preceded in death by her husband, Jay Rufus Smallwood; mom, Ruby Sosebee; sister, Betty Sosebee Gilstrap.
Mrs. Smallwood is survived by her sons, Terry Gilstrap of Gainesville; son and daughter in law, Tim and Paula Gilstrap of McDonough; daughter and son in law, Angela Gilstrap Ledbetter and Stan Ledbetter of Fayetteville; step-son, Bill Smallwood and Tina of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Phillip Gilstrap and Melissa, Zach Ledbetter, Hannah Ledbetter; great-granddaughter, Hailey Gilstrap; brothers, J.D. Sosebee, Jr. and Sarah of Texarkana, AK; Darrell Sosebee and Diane of Cleveland, GA; Wayne Sosebee and Sue of Cleveland, GA and a number of other relatives and friends.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 8, 2019