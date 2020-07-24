1/
Jocelyn Munguia Guttierez
Died July 22, 2020
Jocelyn Munguia Guttierez, age 39, of Lawrenceville, died Wednesday, July 22. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 25 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Interment will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Duluth. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 24 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
