Jocelyn Munguia Guttierez

Died July 22, 2020

Jocelyn Munguia Guttierez, age 39, of Lawrenceville, died Wednesday, July 22. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 25 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Interment will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Duluth. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 24 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.

