Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel
989 Riverside Drive
Gainesville, GA 30501
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel
989 Riverside Drive
Gainesville, GA 30501
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel
989 Riverside Drive
Gainesville, GA 30501
Joe William Kidd Obituary
Joe William Kidd, age 79, of Gainesville, Georgia, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel. Reverend Shon Peppers will officiate. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 am prior to the service. Joe was born January 5, 1940 in Newnan, Georgia. He was the son of the late Harold L. Kidd and Sarah Eunice Newman. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Hal Kidd and Donald Kidd.
He was a 1958 graduate of Newnan High School and he then graduated from Georgia State College in Atlanta in 1963 and began working as a Certified Public Accountant for over 30 years, working for himself at Kidd and Associates. He was an active member of Gainesville Kiwanas, a Hall County Master Gardner and enjoyed Paddle Georgia for many years. He enjoyed traveling and visited places all over the world.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Jill and David Sexton of Toccoa, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Rynna Kidd of Buford, GA; grandchildren, Kelly Sexton Stanford, Will Sexton, Cashen Philyaw, Bennett Philyaw; great-granddaughter, Rylee Philyaw; and number of family and friends also survive.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to the Chattahoochee River Keepers 104 Washington Street SE Gainesville, GA 30501 678-696-8866 or at .

Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Drive is in charge of arrangements. 770-297-6200.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on June 14, 2019
