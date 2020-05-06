Joel Johnson
Joel Johnson
Died May 1, 2020
Joel Johnson, age 77, of Gainesville, formerly of Wilmington, DE, died Friday, May 1. Services and interment will be private. Arrangements by Memorial Park South Funeral Home, Flowery Branch.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 6, 2020.
