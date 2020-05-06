Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Joel's life story with friends and family

Joel Johnson

Died May 1, 2020

Joel Johnson, age 77, of Gainesville, formerly of Wilmington, DE, died Friday, May 1. Services and interment will be private. Arrangements by Memorial Park South Funeral Home, Flowery Branch.

