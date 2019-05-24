Home

Barrett Funeral Home - Cleveland
118 North Brooks Street P.O. Box 825
Cleveland, GA 30528
(706) 865-3101
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barrett Funeral Home - Cleveland
118 North Brooks Street P.O. Box 825
Cleveland, GA 30528
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Barrett Funeral Home - Cleveland
118 North Brooks Street P.O. Box 825
Cleveland, GA 30528
Interment
Following Services
Chattahoochee Baptist Church Cemetery
Joel McArthur Deaton Obituary
Mr. Joel McArthur Deaton, age 76, of Clermont, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Mr. Deaton was born in Gainesville to the late Leonard T. and Christine Hosch Deaton. In addition to parents, he is preceded in death by son, Joel Deon Deaton. Mr. Deaton attended Sugar Hill High School and retired from General Motors in Doraville as a Forklift Mechanic.
Survivors include wife, Joyce Dillard Deaton, Clermont; brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Bernice Deaton, Lilburn; sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Clarence Crim, Suwanee; sister, Janice Earwood, Helen; grandsons, Ian Woods and Isiah Woods, both of Hiawassee; step-daughter, Lynn Mincey Avila, Murrayville; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Chapel of Barrett Funeral Home. The Rev. Brad Reynolds and Rev. Bill Gravely will officiate. Interment will follow in Chattahoochee Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at the funeral home.
Flowers are acknowledged or donations may be made to the Chattahoochee Baptist Church Building Fund: 7905 Duncan Bridge Road Cleveland, Ga 30528.

Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 24, 2019
