Mr. Joel McArthur Deaton, age 76, of Clermont, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Mr. Deaton was born in Gainesville to the late Leonard T. and Christine Hosch Deaton. In addition to parents, he is preceded in death by son, Joel Deon Deaton. Mr. Deaton attended Sugar Hill High School and retired from General Motors in Doraville as a Forklift Mechanic.
Survivors include wife, Joyce Dillard Deaton, Clermont; brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Bernice Deaton, Lilburn; sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Clarence Crim, Suwanee; sister, Janice Earwood, Helen; grandsons, Ian Woods and Isiah Woods, both of Hiawassee; step-daughter, Lynn Mincey Avila, Murrayville; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Chapel of Barrett Funeral Home. The Rev. Brad Reynolds and Rev. Bill Gravely will officiate. Interment will follow in Chattahoochee Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at the funeral home.
Flowers are acknowledged or donations may be made to the Chattahoochee Baptist Church Building Fund: 7905 Duncan Bridge Road Cleveland, Ga 30528.
Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 24, 2019