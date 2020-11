Or Copy this URL to Share

John Aaron McMurray, Sr.

Died Wednesday October 28, 2020

John Aaron McMurray, Sr., 24 of Gainesville, Ga passed away on Wednesday October 28th. Memorial services are scheduled for Saturday November 7th at 5:00 p.m., in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.



