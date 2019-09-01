|
Mr. John Acklin Gram, 74, of Gainesville, passed away Sunday, August 25, from autoimmune encephalitis as a result of Rocky Mountain spotted fever. He was in the care of hospice at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. A celebration of his life and the life he shared with Merridy will be held on September 6, 2019 – their 50th wedding anniversary.
Born July 4, 1945, in Toledo, Ohio, John spent his early years playing along the Maumee River before moving to Dunedin, Florida, for his teens. John was well traveled during college and the years immediately following. This included stops in Pella, Iowa, where he met his soulmate, Merridy Wulz, and Izmir, Turkey, where he served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and where the two would marry. This would be the start to their fifty-year love affair.
John would return to the states to study law at the University of Georgia and plant roots, following graduation, in the Gainesville community. This is where John hit full stride with his uncanny ability to find the perfect balance between family, community, and work. He was a partner with Whelchel, Dunlap, Jarrard & Walker since 1974, and his community involvement included: Georgia Mountain Food Bank – founding board member; Boys & Girls Club of Lanier – current board member and past president; Sisu – current board member and past president; Good News Clinics – current board member, and general counsel (pro bono); North Georgia Community Foundation – former board member; Salvation Army Advisory Board; Elachee Nature Science Center Advisory Board.
"Johnny No Bowls" could often be found eating a bowl free lunch at 2 Dog Café during the week and enjoying a post run brunch at Avocado's on Saturdays. His Sundays were spent with family on walks with the dogs. He was a dedicated father who faithfully roamed the sidelines and filled the stands for all his children's sporting events. John served as a mentor and leader in the community. He brought his smile, laughter and positive energy everywhere he went and that will never be forgotten. We are thankful for the contributions he made to all our lives.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the in-patient rehabilitation team at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. Their patience, dedication and compassion for John surpassed expectations.
John is survived by his children; son and daughter in law, Tracey and Mark Gram; daughter, Christina Gram; son, Stephen Gram; son and daughter in law, Brooke and David Gram; four grandchildren, Will, Sarah Bates, Walker and McClees; three sisters, Caroline Seligman, Joanne Kunz, and Margery Gram, as well as a number of other relatives.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make donations to either the John A. and Merridy W. Gram Charitable Fund or to the . John A. and Merridy W. Gram Charitable Fund North Georgia Community Foundation, 615 Oak Street, Suite 1300, Gainesville, Georgia 30501, www.ngcf.org/donate.
Please join us in celebration on September 6 at 4:30 p.m., Grove Street Station, 610 Grove St., Gainesville, GA 30501.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sept. 1, 2019