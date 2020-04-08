|
John Byron Woolfolk, born April 29, 1931, died at home March 17. He was born and raised in Birmingham, Alabama. He was a graduate of Ramsey High School, Auburn University, and served in the U.S. Navy. Byron was predeceased by his parents Charles Marion and Mary Byron Frazier Woolfolk and his wife Martha Lu Thompson Woolfolk. He is survived by his sister Marion Woolfolk Stubbins of Birmingham, his brother Charles Marion Woolfolk Jr (Nancy) of Altoona, Florida, six nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his close friends Brad and Rosemary Herbert and their children, whom he considered his Dahlonega family.
Byron taught Geology and Chemistry at what is now the University of North Georgia from 1970 to 1991 and he loved his students like the children he never had. He also loved his chosen hometown of Dahlonega.
There will be a private service. Memorials may be made to the Chemistry Department of the University of North Georgia or to the .
Arrangements by Dahlonega Funeral Home, Dahlonega.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 8, 2020