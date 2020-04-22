|
John Carlton Odegaard
1926 - 2020
John Carlton Odegaard died on Thursday, April 2. He died of Alzheimers at 93 years old. My dad, John, moved to be near us 3 years ago in Ashland, OR. His time here gifted us the opportunity to experience a deepening closeness with him as he relaxed and surrendered worldly cares. I have loved spending time with him, basking in his loving attention, goodwill and unfailing humor.
John was born in South Dakota, and played the clarinet and saxophone in swing bands, that toured its gravel roads. He was a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne in WWII. He graduated from Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago in Architecture and Design, where he met and married Ellen Turner. They had 3 children, and lived in Kentucky, Alabama and Atlanta, before moving to Gainesville, GA. He was a founder of Mayhill Homes in Gainesville, where he designed energy efficient houses, which were also artful and affordable.
John was devoted to his wife, Ellen, and took care of her through her long illness with Alzheimers.
He was an avid tennis player and an enthusiastic member of the Silver Toppers Tennis Group. He and Ellen won medals playing doubles in the Senior Olympics.
John was predeceased by: his wife, Ellen; his son, John; his sister, Gloria; and his brother, David. Survivors include: his son, Carl; his daughter, Lisa; his granddaughter, Elisse; his grandson, Lucas; his sister, Mary; his neices, Gretchen and Kate and his son-in-law, Bob.
We give loving thanks and gratitude to his good friends, Carolyn and Phil; and to Ellen and John's caregivers in Gainesville: Penny, Danielle, and Regina. We give heartfelt thanks to Rosie, Bob, Laurie and Ashley, who have provided thoughtful and loving care to John (and support to us!) for the past year.
Donations can be given to a local food bank. Memorial Service TBA. If you'd like to contact Lisa, John's daughter (541-727-2487).
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 22, 2020