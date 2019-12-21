|
Mr. John Charlie Truelove, 88, of Gainesville died December 19. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, December 22, at 3:00 p.m. at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, Murrayville. Rev. Steve Baker will officiate. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 21, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Strickland Funeral Home, Clermont. Mr. Truelove was a veteran of the Korean War, where he served as a BAR man. He was a member of the V.F.W. of Cornelia and a member of the American Legion of Gainesville. Mr. Truelove is survived by his wife, Pattie Gilreath Truelove, his son Chris Truelove, his daughter, Brenda Carawan; and by his brother Hoover Truelove. He has eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Dec. 21, 2019