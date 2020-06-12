John Clifton Hastings, Jr.
Died June 10, 2020
John Clifton (Jack) Hastings, Jr. of Gainesville, Georgia, died June 10, 2020, at home with his family. Mr. Hastings was born on June 27, 1927, in Bishopville, Maryland, to the late J. Clifton Hastings and Elizabeth Day Hastings of Selbyville, Delaware. He was preceded in death also by his wife of 67 years, Enid McKinley Hastings, Gainesville, and by his brother, James E. Hastings of Rocky Mount, Virginia. He grew up in Selbyville, graduated from Selbyville High School, majored in Poultry Science at the University of Georgia, and was a Navy veteran. He served for several years on the Gainesville Civil Service Board.
Mr. Hastings met his wife Enid while they were students at UGA and they were married on December 18, 1948. They moved to Gainesville in 1950 and raised their family of five children. Mr. Hastings was a member of First Baptist Church for 70 years, where he was a Scout Master of Boy Scout Troop 26, taught Sunday School and Training Union, and served as a deacon. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and loved outings and vacations with his family.
He is survived by his children, Jill Hastings Goforth (Charles) of Gainesville, Carol Hastings Hoover (Chris) of Atlanta, Dr. Clifton Hastings (Donna), Elizabeth Hastings Wiley (Scott), and Mary Lina Hastings Pardue (Erik), all of Gainesville; by his grandchildren, Key Goforth and Preston Goforth of Gainesville, John Hastings (Ashton) and William Hastings (Jessica) of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Sarah Hastings, Anna Pardue, and Morgan Pardue, all of Gainesville; and by his great-grandchildren, Hadley, Liam, and Isla Hastings all of Charlotte; sister-in-law Marcia Hastings of Rocky Mount, Virginia; cousins Charlie Hastings(Charlotte) of Selbyville, Delaware, Abby Hastings Kerr (Chris) of Charlotte, Don Phillips of Laurel, Delaware, and David Phillips(Nancy) of Salisbury, Maryland; and niece Juliana Winters of Atlanta.
Mr. Hastings will be honored and lovingly remembered at a memorial service to be scheduled at a later time.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 751 Green Street, Gainesville, GA 30501, or to a charity of one's choice. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com.
Little and Davenport Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Died June 10, 2020
John Clifton (Jack) Hastings, Jr. of Gainesville, Georgia, died June 10, 2020, at home with his family. Mr. Hastings was born on June 27, 1927, in Bishopville, Maryland, to the late J. Clifton Hastings and Elizabeth Day Hastings of Selbyville, Delaware. He was preceded in death also by his wife of 67 years, Enid McKinley Hastings, Gainesville, and by his brother, James E. Hastings of Rocky Mount, Virginia. He grew up in Selbyville, graduated from Selbyville High School, majored in Poultry Science at the University of Georgia, and was a Navy veteran. He served for several years on the Gainesville Civil Service Board.
Mr. Hastings met his wife Enid while they were students at UGA and they were married on December 18, 1948. They moved to Gainesville in 1950 and raised their family of five children. Mr. Hastings was a member of First Baptist Church for 70 years, where he was a Scout Master of Boy Scout Troop 26, taught Sunday School and Training Union, and served as a deacon. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and loved outings and vacations with his family.
He is survived by his children, Jill Hastings Goforth (Charles) of Gainesville, Carol Hastings Hoover (Chris) of Atlanta, Dr. Clifton Hastings (Donna), Elizabeth Hastings Wiley (Scott), and Mary Lina Hastings Pardue (Erik), all of Gainesville; by his grandchildren, Key Goforth and Preston Goforth of Gainesville, John Hastings (Ashton) and William Hastings (Jessica) of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Sarah Hastings, Anna Pardue, and Morgan Pardue, all of Gainesville; and by his great-grandchildren, Hadley, Liam, and Isla Hastings all of Charlotte; sister-in-law Marcia Hastings of Rocky Mount, Virginia; cousins Charlie Hastings(Charlotte) of Selbyville, Delaware, Abby Hastings Kerr (Chris) of Charlotte, Don Phillips of Laurel, Delaware, and David Phillips(Nancy) of Salisbury, Maryland; and niece Juliana Winters of Atlanta.
Mr. Hastings will be honored and lovingly remembered at a memorial service to be scheduled at a later time.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 751 Green Street, Gainesville, GA 30501, or to a charity of one's choice. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com.
Little and Davenport Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 12, 2020.