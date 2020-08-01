John D. Harper
Died July 30, 2020
John D. Harper, age 89, of Gainesville, Georgia went to be with Jesus on July 30, 2020.
He was born April 11, 1931 in Huntsville, AL. He was the son of the late Ben G. Harper, Sr. and Pearl D. Harper.
John was blessed with three sisters, Helen Miriam, Eleanor Grimes and Marian Gary and a brother Ben G. Harper, Jr. He attended Decatur Boys High School, graduating in 1949. He attended P.C. College in Clinton, SC on a football scholarship, graduating in June 1953 as a 2nd. Lt. in the ROTC program. June 1951 he married his wonderful wife, Sally (Furse) Harper. They had three wonderful children, John D. Harper, Jr., Cheryl Callahan and Kimberly Couch. His wife Sally, of 41 years, went to heaven in July 1992. September 11, 1993, John married his lovely wife, Madge M Matthews and had 4 wonderful step-children, Melissa Musselwhite, Charles "Chuck" Matthews, Jr., Cathy Daniel and Robert Henry Matthews. The combined families had 19 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. John loved his family.
A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church at a later date. A private family graveside service will be in Decatur City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to the First Baptist Ministry of Caring or Ministry of Music at 751 Green Street Gainesville, GA 30501
Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements.
