John David Walton
Died May 31, 2020
John David Walton, age 58 of Dacula, died Sunday, May 31st. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 6, at 2 PM at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel. The family will also host a celebration of life reception at their home at 3:30. The family will receive friends Friday, June 5, from 3 – 5 PM at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Buford.
Died May 31, 2020
John David Walton, age 58 of Dacula, died Sunday, May 31st. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 6, at 2 PM at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel. The family will also host a celebration of life reception at their home at 3:30. The family will receive friends Friday, June 5, from 3 – 5 PM at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Buford.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 4, 2020.