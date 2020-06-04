John David Walton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John David Walton
Died May 31, 2020
John David Walton, age 58 of Dacula, died Sunday, May 31st. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 6, at 2 PM at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel. The family will also host a celebration of life reception at their home at 3:30. The family will receive friends Friday, June 5, from 3 – 5 PM at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Buford.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3481 Hamilton Mill Rd. NE
Buford, GA 30519
(770) 945-6924
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved