John David Walton

Died May 31, 2020

John David Walton, age 58 of Dacula, died Sunday, May 31st. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 6, at 2 PM at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel. The family will also host a celebration of life reception at their home at 3:30. The family will receive friends Friday, June 5, from 3 – 5 PM at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Buford.





