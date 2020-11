John E. Osborn

Died November 11, 2020

John E. Osborn, 87, of Dacula, died on Wednesday, November 11th.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 14th at 3:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2:30 p.m. until time for the service at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 14th. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.



