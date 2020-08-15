1/
John Edward Marder
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Edward Marder
Died August 13, 2020
John Edward Marder, age 100, of Lawrenceville, died Thursday, August 13th. A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, August 18th at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Lilburn. For those unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed at sjnlilburn.com/online-masses. Interment with military honors be at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton will immediately follow the funeral Mass. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flanigan Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
(770) 932-1133
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved