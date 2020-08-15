John Edward Marder
Died August 13, 2020
John Edward Marder, age 100, of Lawrenceville, died Thursday, August 13th. A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, August 18th at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Lilburn. For those unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed at sjnlilburn.com/online-masses.
Interment with military honors be at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton will immediately follow the funeral Mass. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.