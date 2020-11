John Edward Taylor, Sr.

Died November 2, 2020

John Edward Taylor, Sr., 79, of Pendergrass, died November 2nd. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Thursday, November 5th at Fields of the Woods Church. Interment will follow in Sawnee View Gardens. The family received friends Wednesday from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM and will on Thursday from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM at the funeral home. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory, Cumming.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store