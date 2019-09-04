|
|
Mr. John H. Smallwood, of Gainesville, passed away Wednesday, August 28. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4, in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with Rev. Samuel Dale and Rev. Wade Dale officiating. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, September 3, from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Born in Gainesville, he was the son of the late Lester and Era Smallwood. Mr. Smallwood was a veteran of the United States Army serving during World War II and stationed in Europe. Mr. Smallwood was an active member of the American Legion Post 7 where he was a past Post Commander of the Paul E. Bolding Post 7, Sargent of Arms for 20 years, Georgia Department 9th District Sargent of Arms. He was very faithful in attending National Conventions, District meetings and State Meetings. Mr. Smallwood was always faithful with the American Legion's BINGO since the 1980's. Mr. Smallwood was an active member of the VFW. He retired from General Motors with 36 years of service.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Smallwood is preceded in death by his brothers, T.J. Smallwood, Charles Smallwood; sisters, Texie Mae Clark and Jessie Faye Smallwood.
A loving and devoted father and grandfather, Mr. Smallwood is survived by his wife, Cleta Smallwood of Gainesville; son and daughter in law, Tony and Esther Smallwood of Gainesville; daughter and son in law, Chi and Roger Snipes of Lake City, FL; granddaughter, Lauren Snipes of Lake City, FL; brothers, Howell Smallwood of Gainesville; Horace Smallwood of Gainesville; sisters, Nell Brookshire of Tampa, FL; Almeda Allison of Gainesville, Janet Wiley of Gainesville and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sept. 4, 2019