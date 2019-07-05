Home

Strickland Funeral Home
260 Main Street
Clermont, GA 30527-1804
(770) 983-7351
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
John Henry Jones Obituary
Died July 2, 2019
John Henry Jones, age 72, of Lula died on July 2, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., Strickland Funeral Home Chapel, Clermont, Ga. Rev. Ronnie Dockery and Rev. Scott Smith will officiate. Interment will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery, Dahlonega, Ga. following the service. The family will receive friends Friday, July 5, 2019, from 10:00 am until 8:00 pm, at the funeral home.
John is survived by his fiancée, Nora B. Jones; son, Benny Powers; his brothers and sisters, Marie J. Broome, Bill Jones, Nell McDougald and Ronnie Jones. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
Strickland Funeral Home, Clermont
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on July 5, 2019
