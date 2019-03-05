|
April 12, 1928-March 4, 2019
John Herbert Roberts, age 90, of Clermont passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019.
Mr. Roberts was born on April 12, 1928, in Gainesville, Georgia, to the late John Thomas and Celia Adams Roberts. He was retired from Wrigley's and was a member of Wahoo Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Roy Roberts and Ray Roberts; sister, Faye Roberts.
Survivors include his sister, Elizabeth Roberts, Clermont; niece, Trisha Williams, Jefferson; nieces and nephews-in-law, Carolyn and Rudy Wooten, Gainesville, and Angela and Bill Clements, Cleveland; nephew, Steve Whiting, Niles, MI.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 P.M. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Chapel of Barrett Funeral Home. The Rev. Mark Stroud and the Rev. Guy Lee will officiate. Interment will follow in Wahoo Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 P.M. Thursday prior to the funeral service.
