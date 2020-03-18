|
Mr. John L. Vaughn, age 87 of Cumming, passed away on Thursday, March 12. John served in the United States Air Force during the Korean war as an aircraft mechanic. He was assigned to the Atomic Energy Commissions test programs in the South Pacific, with Operation Castle being one the most noticeable. After returning home, John meet and married Louise and formed their family. He worked at Lockheed as a flight line mechanic and an electronic calibration lab technician. He was the ultimate handyman, car mechanic, and ham radio operator. He also enjoyed many outdoor activities including hunting, fishing, and camping. He maintained multiple hives of bees and was called "Honeybee" as a nickname at Lockheed and amongst friends. John is preceded in death by his wife Louise Vaughn, and his son Joe Vaughn. John is survived by his children; Keith Vaughn (Leslie Brown) of Alpharetta; and Virginia Anglin (C.D.), of Jefferson. Sister; Marian Clark of Gainesville, and James (Myrtle) Vaughn of Cornelia. Visitation will be at McDonald and Son Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 21. Memorial services will take place in the chapel of the funeral home at 2:00 p.m., March 21, and inurnment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens. Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 18, 2020