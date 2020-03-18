Home

POWERED BY

Services
MCDONALD & SON FUNERAL HOME
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040-2134
(770) 886-9899
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
MCDONALD & SON FUNERAL HOME
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040-2134
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
MCDONALD & SON FUNERAL HOME
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040-2134
View Map

John L. Vaughn


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John L. Vaughn Obituary
Mr. John L. Vaughn, age 87 of Cumming, passed away on Thursday, March 12. John served in the United States Air Force during the Korean war as an aircraft mechanic. He was assigned to the Atomic Energy Commissions test programs in the South Pacific, with Operation Castle being one the most noticeable. After returning home, John meet and married Louise and formed their family. He worked at Lockheed as a flight line mechanic and an electronic calibration lab technician. He was the ultimate handyman, car mechanic, and ham radio operator. He also enjoyed many outdoor activities including hunting, fishing, and camping. He maintained multiple hives of bees and was called "Honeybee" as a nickname at Lockheed and amongst friends. John is preceded in death by his wife Louise Vaughn, and his son Joe Vaughn. John is survived by his children; Keith Vaughn (Leslie Brown) of Alpharetta; and Virginia Anglin (C.D.), of Jefferson. Sister; Marian Clark of Gainesville, and James (Myrtle) Vaughn of Cornelia. Visitation will be at McDonald and Son Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 21. Memorial services will take place in the chapel of the funeral home at 2:00 p.m., March 21, and inurnment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens. Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MCDONALD & SON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -