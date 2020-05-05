John Lancaster

Died May 1, 2020

John Lancaster, age 43, of Nashville, formerly of Gainesville, died on his birthday on Friday, May 1, after a brief illness.

John is a graduate of Gainesville High School and University of North Georgia where he received a degree in piano performance. Immediately after graduating he moved to Nashville to chase his dream of being a professional musician. He had a very successful career as a piano, keyboard, and organ player appearing on several television shows including multiple appearances on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno and Late Night with David Letterman. Also, he performed for various artists on Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Kelly and Michael, and Good Morning America. Touring with artists gave John the opportunity to play in 49 states along with several foreign countries.

As a teenager he greatly enjoyed playing piano every Sunday for an area church where his grandmother served as organist. John was always willing to give his time to play for charity events as he often did.

John is survived by his precious daughter Olivia who he adored, his parents, Joey and Lynn Lancaster, and a sister, Emily Lancaster Barron.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial Park Funeral Home, 989 Riverside Dr., Gainesville, Ga 30501 is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store