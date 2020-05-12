Or Copy this URL to Share

John LeCount Myers

Died May 6, 2020

John LeCount Myers, age 93, of Cumming, died Wednesday, May 6. A celebration of life service for John will be held on a later date.

Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, Cumming.

