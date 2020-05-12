John LeCount Myers
Died May 6, 2020
John LeCount Myers, age 93, of Cumming, died Wednesday, May 6. A celebration of life service for John will be held on a later date.
Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, Cumming.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 12, 2020.