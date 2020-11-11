Joel Morris Bonnette

Died November 7, 2020.

Joel Morris Bonnette, age 63, of Dahlonega, died on Saturday, November 7th. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 11th at the Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel. Interment will follow in the Tulip Hill Cemetery. The family received friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the funeral home. Arrangements by the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel, Demorest.



