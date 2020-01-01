Home

John Paul Kitchens


1934 - 2019
John Paul Kitchens Obituary
John Paul Kitchens, beloved Husband, Father and Grandfather, age 85, of Dahlonega, passed away on December 30, peacefully surrounded by his family. Paul was born in Atlanta, on August 30, 1934. He served in the United States Army with honor, in Korea. He graduated from Georgia Tech in 1959 and spent his working years as a textile engineer, retiring as senior vice president of manufacturing and one of the principal owners at Bigelow Carpets. Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Harlon Chester and Isabell Kitchens, brother; Harlon Kitchens Jr., and son-in-law; Jim McMahan. Paul is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Nancy R. Kitchens, daughters; Lisa (Scott) Floyed and Susan McMahan, granddaughters; Chelsea (William) Stoerner, Erin O'Hanlon, Jessica Floyed, Madison McMahan, and Nan McMahan, brothers; Robert Kitchens and James (Jeanene) Pierce, sister; Helen Taylor and sister-in-law; Peggy Keith. Paul loved his God, family, country and served them all honorably. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday January 3, at Grace Episcopal Church. Father Stuart Higginbotham will officiate. Interment will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jan. 1, 2020
